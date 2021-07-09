No matter how cynical the overall market is Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) performance over the last week is recorded 14.50%

As on July 08, 2021, Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.82% to $3.08. During the day, the stock rose to $3.58 and sunk to $2.85 before settling in for the price of $2.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BYFC posted a 52-week range of $1.41-$3.95.The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -207.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $134.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.13.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 62 employees. It has generated 291,703 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -5.62 and Pretax Margin of -5.62.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Broadway Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 10.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 11, this organization’s Director bought 521 shares at the rate of 1.78, making the entire transaction reach 927 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,500. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s Director bought 1,979 for 1.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,562. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,979 in total.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3.44 while generating a return on equity of -1.31.

Broadway Financial Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -207.70%.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.43.

In the same vein, BYFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15.

Technical Analysis of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Broadway Financial Corporation, BYFC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.86 million was better the volume of 1.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.33% that was higher than 88.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.