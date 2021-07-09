OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) is 28.90% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) started the day on July 08, 2021, with a price increase of 11.34% at $5.40. During the day, the stock rose to $6.19 and sunk to $4.79 before settling in for the price of $4.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPHC posted a 52-week range of $2.10-$5.50.The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.61.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 17 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 259,407 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -11.17 and Pretax Margin of -11.17.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 5.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 3.10, making the entire transaction reach 7,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,400. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 17, Company’s Director bought 6,400 for 3.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,776. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,900 in total.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11.17 while generating a return on equity of -6.25.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.90%.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33.

In the same vein, OPHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.42 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.05% that was higher than 53.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.