Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) last week performance was -11.73%

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX: DSS) open the trading on July 08, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.66% to $1.58. During the day, the stock rose to $1.63 and sunk to $1.51 before settling in for the price of $1.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DSS posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$10.55.The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 119.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $100.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.4722, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.0236.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 93 employees. It has generated 187,215 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 38,355. The stock had 4.29 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.41, operating margin was -61.73 and Pretax Margin of +7.54.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Document Security Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.96%, in contrast to 3.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s Director bought 555,000 shares at the rate of 1.70, making the entire transaction reach 943,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,947,012. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 15, Company’s Director bought 1,000,000 for 1.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,699,277. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,392,012 in total.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +20.49 while generating a return on equity of 8.03.

Document Security Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 119.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in the upcoming year.

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX: DSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.46, and its Beta score is 1.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.55.

In the same vein, DSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS)

[Document Security Systems Inc., DSS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.1216.

Raw Stochastic average of Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.67% that was lower than 93.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.