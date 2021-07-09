Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) last week performance was -7.58%

As on July 08, 2021, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.71% to $8.66. During the day, the stock rose to $8.67 and sunk to $7.92 before settling in for the price of $8.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YSG posted a 52-week range of $8.30-$25.47. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $631.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.87.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3936 employees. It has generated 192,628 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -98,936. The stock had 12.38 Receivables turnover and 0.97 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.28, operating margin was -51.26 and Pretax Margin of -51.24.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -51.36 while generating a return on equity of -64.83.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.56.

In the same vein, YSG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.08 million was lower the volume of 2.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.34% that was lower than 74.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.