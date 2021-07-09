Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.38 million

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) open the trading on July 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.14% to $7.21. During the day, the stock rose to $7.37 and sunk to $6.95 before settling in for the price of $7.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RMO posted a 52-week range of $6.33-$38.90. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -234.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $977.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.73.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 164 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -100.19, operating margin was -382.48 and Pretax Margin of -57.22.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Romeo Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.36%, in contrast to 19.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 29, this organization’s Former 10% Owner/ Exec.Officer sold 750,000 shares at the rate of 8.22, making the entire transaction reach 6,167,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,628,823. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 28, Company’s Former 10% Owner/ Exec.Officer sold 1,862,399 for 8.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,846,002. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,378,823 in total.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -84.88 while generating a return on equity of -3.62.

Romeo Power Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -234.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in the upcoming year.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Romeo Power Inc. (RMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 888.80.

In the same vein, RMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

[Romeo Power Inc., RMO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.17% that was lower than 121.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.