The key reasons why Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) is -50.24% away from 52-week high?

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IMH) started the day on July 08, 2021, with a price increase of 7.29% at $2.06. During the day, the stock rose to $2.54 and sunk to $1.85 before settling in for the price of $1.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMH posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$4.14. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.26.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 326 employees. It has generated 196,902 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -270,399. The stock had 6.46 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.21, operating margin was -237.00 and Pretax Margin of -137.12.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Mortgage Finance Industry. Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.60%, in contrast to 12.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 16, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 19,292 shares at the rate of 1.97, making the entire transaction reach 38,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,600,000. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 16, Company’s 10% Owner bought 19,292 for 1.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 38,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,600,000 in total.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -137.33 while generating a return on equity of -147.05.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IMH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81.

In the same vein, IMH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.14.

Technical Analysis of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IMH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.68 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.17% that was lower than 83.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.