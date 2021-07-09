The key reasons why Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is -16.47% away from 52-week high?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) open the trading on July 08, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.24% to $22.32. During the day, the stock rose to $22.39 and sunk to $21.435 before settling in for the price of $22.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TECK posted a 52-week range of $10.02-$26.72.The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -49.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $531.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $523.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.33.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 10000 employees. It has generated 894,800 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -86,400. The stock had 7.21 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.12, operating margin was +7.02 and Pretax Margin of -12.68.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Teck Resources Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 65.50% institutional ownership.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -9.66 while generating a return on equity of -4.18.

Teck Resources Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -49.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teck Resources Limited (TECK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60.

In the same vein, TECK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

[Teck Resources Limited, TECK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Teck Resources Limited (TECK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.96% that was lower than 50.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.