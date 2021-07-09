The Progressive Corporation (PGR) went down -0.63% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) started the day on July 08, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.63% at $98.49. During the day, the stock rose to $99.45 and sunk to $97.925 before settling in for the price of $99.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $72.69-$107.58.In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $584.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $583.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $94.88.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 43326 employees. It has generated 984,123 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +17.33 and Pretax Margin of +16.82.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The Progressive Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 84.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17, this organization’s President and CEO sold 45,000 shares at the rate of 91.78, making the entire transaction reach 4,129,906 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 365,215. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17, Company’s VP and Chief Financial Officer sold 12,000 for 92.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,114,320. This particular insider is now the holder of 296,721 in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +13.38 while generating a return on equity of 37.15.

The Progressive Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.96, and its Beta score is 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.96.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.00, a figure that is expected to reach 1.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.57 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.94 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.58.

Raw Stochastic average of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.25% that was lower than 20.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.