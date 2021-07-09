The9 Limited (NCTY) PE Ratio stood at $0.69: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on July 08, 2021, The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) started slowly as it slid -3.73% to $11.61. During the day, the stock rose to $11.74 and sunk to $11.01 before settling in for the price of $12.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NCTY posted a 52-week range of $2.04-$89.20. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 235.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $143.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.59.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 47 employees. It has generated 1,928 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,222,833. The stock had 0.08 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -30.16, operating margin was -17909.40 and Pretax Margin of +64392.09.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. The9 Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.10%, in contrast to 6.90% institutional ownership.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +63421.40.

The9 Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 235.40%.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The9 Limited (NCTY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.69, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 229.79.

In the same vein, NCTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.84.

Technical Analysis of The9 Limited (NCTY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The9 Limited, NCTY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.83 million was lower the volume of 3.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.06% While, its Average True Range was 1.55.

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited (NCTY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.58% that was lower than 158.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.