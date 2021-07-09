Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) last month volatility was 5.64%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) open the trading on July 08, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.86% to $1.15. During the day, the stock rose to $1.18 and sunk to $1.11 before settling in for the price of $1.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TYME posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$4.99. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $202.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3664, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4773.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.20%, in contrast to 11.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 06, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.18, making the entire transaction reach 23,634 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,458,546. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 28, Company’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 for 1.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,428. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,478,546 in total.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -47.97.

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.40%.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, TYME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22.

Technical Analysis of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

[Tyme Technologies Inc., TYME] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.0703.

Raw Stochastic average of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.41% that was lower than 74.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.