Urban One Inc. (UONEK) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.99 million

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) flaunted slowness of -0.80% at $4.93, as the Stock market unbolted on July 08, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $5.59 and sunk to $4.8372 before settling in for the price of $4.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UONEK posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$6.49.The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $254.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.17.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 753 employees. It has generated 310,509 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,694. The stock had 3.54 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.71, operating margin was +32.18 and Pretax Margin of -10.91.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Urban One Inc. industry. Urban One Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 19.30% institutional ownership.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.16 while generating a return on equity of -4.39.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban One Inc. (UONEK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.60, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.05.

In the same vein, UONEK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.32.

Technical Analysis of Urban One Inc. (UONEK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Urban One Inc., UONEK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.87 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. (UONEK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.34% that was lower than 102.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.