Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) surge 15.23% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) started the day on July 08, 2021, with a price increase of 12.38% at $2.27. During the day, the stock rose to $2.50 and sunk to $1.93 before settling in for the price of $2.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTIB posted a 52-week range of $1.30-$5.00.In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -14.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -46.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.98.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 366 employees. It has generated 72,329 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,230. The stock had 3.33 Receivables turnover and 1.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.42, operating margin was -5.50 and Pretax Margin of -11.00.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.14%, in contrast to 5.30% institutional ownership.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -10.00 while generating a return on equity of -136.09.

Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -46.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48.

In the same vein, CTIB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.26.

Technical Analysis of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.75 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.66% that was lower than 76.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.