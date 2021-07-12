360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) last month performance of -32.90% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 09, 2021, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) set off with pace as it heaved 1.11% to $26.31. During the day, the stock rose to $28.74 and sunk to $25.04 before settling in for the price of $26.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QFIN posted a 52-week range of $9.67-$45.00. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.54.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1643 employees. It has generated 1,196,077 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 308,333. The stock had 2.17 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +83.54, operating margin was +27.94 and Pretax Margin of +30.09.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. 360 DigiTech Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.51%, in contrast to 59.10% institutional ownership.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +25.78 while generating a return on equity of 40.77.

360 DigiTech Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.86 in the upcoming year.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.84.

In the same vein, QFIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.61, a figure that is expected to reach 1.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)

Going through the that latest performance of [360 DigiTech Inc., QFIN]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.4 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.44% While, its Average True Range was 3.86.

Raw Stochastic average of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.73% that was higher than 101.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.