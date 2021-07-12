Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) recent quarterly performance of 163.37% is not showing the real picture

As on July 09, 2021, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) started slowly as it slid -4.14% to $5.32. During the day, the stock rose to $5.81 and sunk to $5.135 before settling in for the price of $5.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATOS posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$9.80. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $642.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.59.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.04%, in contrast to 12.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 02, this organization’s Director sold 107,497 shares at the rate of 5.58, making the entire transaction reach 599,833 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -88.42.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 102.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00.

In the same vein, ATOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atossa Therapeutics Inc., ATOS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 18.27 million was lower the volume of 21.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 154.24% that was higher than 139.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.