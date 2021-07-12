Home  »  Top Picks   »  Auddia Inc. (AUUD) return on Assets touches -194.1...

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) return on Assets touches -194.19: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on July 09, 2021, Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) started slowly as it slid -3.42% to $5.37. During the day, the stock rose to $6.01 and sunk to $5.3101 before settling in for the price of $5.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUUD posted a 52-week range of $2.21-$9.30.It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -28.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.31.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11 workers. It has generated 10,084 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -368,293. The stock had 13.35 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -482.00, operating margin was -2148.18 and Pretax Margin of -3652.25.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Auddia Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.60%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3652.25.

Auddia Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.50%.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Auddia Inc. (AUUD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1360.30.

In the same vein, AUUD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.07.

Technical Analysis of Auddia Inc. (AUUD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Auddia Inc., AUUD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.48 million was better the volume of 1.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.45% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

