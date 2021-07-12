Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) EPS is poised to hit -0.16 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) open the trading on July 09, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.00% to $1.86. During the day, the stock rose to $1.99 and sunk to $1.81 before settling in for the price of $2.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DARE posted a 52-week range of $0.94-$3.85. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4218, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5252.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.57%, in contrast to 7.40% institutional ownership.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in the upcoming year.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21.

In the same vein, DARE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

[Dare Bioscience Inc., DARE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.2580.

Raw Stochastic average of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 139.93% that was higher than 77.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.