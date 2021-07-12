Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) average volume reaches $1.29M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on July 09, 2021, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.11% to $1.12. During the day, the stock rose to $1.30 and sunk to $0.99 before settling in for the price of $1.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRNQ posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$4.15.The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -5.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -167.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3644, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8235.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 60 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 37,580 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -62,697. The stock had 8.40 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.42, operating margin was -128.86 and Pretax Margin of -166.44.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Conglomerates industry. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.40%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 1.39, making the entire transaction reach 2,080 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,390,337. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,500 for 2.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,570. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,388,837 in total.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -166.84 while generating a return on equity of -66.23.

Greenpro Capital Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -167.00%.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.42.

In the same vein, GRNQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16.

Technical Analysis of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Greenpro Capital Corp., GRNQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.59 million was lower the volume of 2.91 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.1400.

Raw Stochastic average of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.23% that was lower than 111.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.