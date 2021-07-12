Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) average volume reaches $1.95M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) open the trading on July 09, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 26.40% to $4.74. During the day, the stock rose to $6.44 and sunk to $3.58 before settling in for the price of $3.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTSL posted a 52-week range of $1.01-$5.68.It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -22.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -679.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.29.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 58 workers. It has generated 167,417 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -74,083. The stock had 8.48 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.33, operating margin was -9.86 and Pretax Margin of -52.34.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 71.90%, in contrast to 4.60% institutional ownership.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -44.25 while generating a return on equity of -69.37.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -679.60%.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.46.

In the same vein, MTSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29.

Technical Analysis of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL)

[Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., MTSL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.66% that was lower than 105.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.