Micron Technology Inc. (MU) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.28

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) started the day on July 09, 2021, with a price increase of 2.11% at $78.74. During the day, the stock rose to $78.9499 and sunk to $76.73 before settling in for the price of $77.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MU posted a 52-week range of $42.25-$96.96.In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.12 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.12 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $86.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $81.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.62.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 40000 employees. It has generated 535,875 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 67,175. The stock had 6.03 Receivables turnover and 0.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.57, operating margin was +14.33 and Pretax Margin of +13.92.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Micron Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 84.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 06, this organization’s EVP, Chief Business Officer sold 104,280 shares at the rate of 80.42, making the entire transaction reach 8,386,198 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 119,353. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 25, Company’s SVP, Chief People Officer sold 8,300 for 81.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 677,031. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,787 in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +12.54 while generating a return on equity of 7.18.

Micron Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.90% and is forecasted to reach 11.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 63.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.73, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.41.

In the same vein, MU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.62, a figure that is expected to reach 2.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), its last 5-days Average volume was 21.08 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 20.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.08% While, its Average True Range was 2.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.54% that was lower than 42.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.