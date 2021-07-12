No matter how cynical the overall market is Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) performance over the last week is recorded -11.30%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) started the day on July 09, 2021, with a price increase of 13.37% at $2.12. During the day, the stock rose to $2.19 and sunk to $2.00 before settling in for the price of $1.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LKCO posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$3.86. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $317.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $673.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.09.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 180 employees. It has generated 101,465 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -221,476. The stock had 0.82 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.53, operating margin was -200.57 and Pretax Margin of -219.32.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Luokung Technology Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.00%, in contrast to 4.09% institutional ownership.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -218.28 while generating a return on equity of -74.49.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 36.89.

In the same vein, LKCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19.

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.94 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 14.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.24% that was lower than 166.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.