Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) last week performance was -0.11%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 09, 2021, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) set off with pace as it heaved 2.41% to $8.91. During the day, the stock rose to $8.92 and sunk to $8.75 before settling in for the price of $8.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NLY posted a 52-week range of $6.38-$9.64.The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -20.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.40 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.40.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 180 employees. It has generated 8,247,117 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -4,950,906. The stock had 4.02 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +98.47, operating margin was -1.29 and Pretax Margin of -61.85.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 43.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s Director sold 80,000 shares at the rate of 9.18, making the entire transaction reach 734,432 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -60.03 while generating a return on equity of -5.98.

Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.87, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.23.

In the same vein, NLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Annaly Capital Management Inc., NLY]. Its last 5-days volume of 19.85 million indicated improvement to the volume of 15.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.77% that was higher than 17.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.