Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) return on Assets touches -146.09: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on July 09, 2021, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.85% to $1.19. During the day, the stock rose to $1.27 and sunk to $1.17 before settling in for the price of $1.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POAI posted a 52-week range of $0.63-$2.30.In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 62.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $77.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1373, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0737.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 22 employees. It has generated 54,447 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,125,409. The stock had 4.52 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -17.55, operating margin was -996.87 and Pretax Margin of -2066.99.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 22, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 640 shares at the rate of 0.85, making the entire transaction reach 544 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,611,341. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Director bought 4,000 for 0.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,602. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,070 in total.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2066.99 while generating a return on equity of -373.14.

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 64.25.

In the same vein, POAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Predictive Oncology Inc., POAI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.64 million was lower the volume of 3.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.1196.

Raw Stochastic average of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.50% that was lower than 122.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.