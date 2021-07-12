Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is predicted to post EPS of 0.93 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 09, 2021, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) set off with pace as it heaved 2.28% to $120.56. During the day, the stock rose to $120.785 and sunk to $117.62 before settling in for the price of $117.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSM posted a 52-week range of $62.89-$142.20.The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 9.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.86 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $544.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $116.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $110.99.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 51297 employees. It has generated 23,565,280 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 9,112,727. The stock had 9.37 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.04, operating margin was +42.27 and Pretax Margin of +43.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +38.67 while generating a return on equity of 29.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.00% and is forecasted to reach 4.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.41, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 599.65.

In the same vein, TSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, TSM]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.13 million was inferior to the volume of 11.09 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.90% While, its Average True Range was 2.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.96% that was lower than 35.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.