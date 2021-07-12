Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.43

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) established initial surge of 49.38% at $15.67, as the Stock market unbolted on July 09, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $25.02 and sunk to $10.53 before settling in for the price of $10.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TPST posted a 52-week range of $10.39-$41.55. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $69.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.50.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Tempest Therapeutics Inc. industry. Tempest Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 17.10% institutional ownership.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Tempest Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.60%.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.54.

In the same vein, TPST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -25.88, a figure that is expected to reach -1.18 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Tempest Therapeutics Inc., TPST]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.14% While, its Average True Range was 3.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 240.56% that was higher than 138.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.