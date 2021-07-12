Weidai Ltd. (WEI) 14-day ATR is 0.22: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) started the day on July 09, 2021, with a price increase of 5.79% at $1.28. During the day, the stock rose to $1.43 and sunk to $1.20 before settling in for the price of $1.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WEI posted a 52-week range of $0.73-$5.49. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -380.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $85.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1163, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4181.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 9919 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.41, operating margin was -26.23 and Pretax Margin of -25.53.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -45.73 while generating a return on equity of -36.45.

Weidai Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -380.90%.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weidai Ltd. (WEI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35.

In the same vein, WEI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.56.

Technical Analysis of Weidai Ltd. (WEI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.96 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.2636.

Raw Stochastic average of Weidai Ltd. (WEI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 200.84% that was higher than 107.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.