Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) last month volatility was 3.26%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on July 09, 2021, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.92% to $4.23. During the day, the stock rose to $4.25 and sunk to $4.125 before settling in for the price of $4.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUY posted a 52-week range of $3.99-$7.02. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $965.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $961.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.08.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.81, operating margin was +27.86 and Pretax Margin of +31.46.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. Yamana Gold Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.36%, in contrast to 51.04% institutional ownership.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +13.04 while generating a return on equity of 4.98.

Yamana Gold Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.51.

In the same vein, AUY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Yamana Gold Inc., AUY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 14.0 million was better the volume of 13.09 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.12% that was lower than 37.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.