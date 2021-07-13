A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) as it 5-day change was -8.46%

As on July 12, 2021, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.30% to $92.10. During the day, the stock rose to $93.85 and sunk to $83.555 before settling in for the price of $82.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACMR posted a 52-week range of $58.03-$144.81.In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 38.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $83.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $85.69.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 543 employees. It has generated 288,442 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,586. The stock had 3.14 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.44, operating margin was +13.72 and Pretax Margin of +12.32.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. ACM Research Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 48.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 09, this organization’s See remarks sold 13,111 shares at the rate of 86.64, making the entire transaction reach 1,135,937 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,334. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 08, Company’s See remarks sold 5,000 for 88.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 443,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,445 in total.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.99 while generating a return on equity of 15.75.

ACM Research Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $87.46, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.52.

In the same vein, ACMR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ACM Research Inc., ACMR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.6 million was better the volume of 0.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.66% While, its Average True Range was 7.00.

Raw Stochastic average of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.27% that was higher than 77.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.