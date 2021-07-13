AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.02

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) flaunted slowness of -0.12% at $16.87, as the Stock market unbolted on July 12, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $16.985 and sunk to $16.75 before settling in for the price of $16.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGNC posted a 52-week range of $12.44-$18.84.The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -156.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $533.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $522.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.20.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 50 employees. It has generated 6,820,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,320,000. The stock had 0.03 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was +162.46 and Pretax Margin of -78.01.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AGNC Investment Corp. industry. AGNC Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 53.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 29, this organization’s Director sold 7,475 shares at the rate of 17.90, making the entire transaction reach 133,802 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,850. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 18, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 5,138 for 16.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 85,060. This particular insider is now the holder of 143,608 in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -78.01 while generating a return on equity of -2.41.

AGNC Investment Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -156.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.05, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.75.

In the same vein, AGNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 6.96 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.89% that was lower than 18.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.