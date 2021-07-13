Atreca Inc. (BCEL) volume hits 2.08 million: A New Opening for Investors

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) established initial surge of 0.67% at $9.07, as the Stock market unbolted on July 12, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $9.77 and sunk to $8.93 before settling in for the price of $9.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BCEL posted a 52-week range of $7.68-$21.37. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $264.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.62.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 134 employees. It has generated 10,408 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -664,115. The stock had 0.63 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -6469.03 and Pretax Margin of -6380.93.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Atreca Inc. industry. Atreca Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 93.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 16.73, making the entire transaction reach 83,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 16.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 84,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 368,948 in total.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -6381.01 while generating a return on equity of -40.25.

Atreca Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.10% and is forecasted to reach -2.79 in the upcoming year.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atreca Inc. (BCEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69.

In the same vein, BCEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atreca Inc. (BCEL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Atreca Inc., BCEL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.61% that was lower than 73.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.