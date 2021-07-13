Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $10.56M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 12, 2021, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.15% to $2.59. During the day, the stock rose to $2.67 and sunk to $2.55 before settling in for the price of $2.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBON posted a 52-week range of $2.37-$14.95. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $360.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.93.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 205 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 92,704 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -149,636. The stock had 1.00 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -15.26, operating margin was -140.21 and Pretax Margin of -120.29.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.09%, in contrast to 12.93% institutional ownership.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -161.41 while generating a return on equity of -50.67.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.97.

Technical Analysis of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ebang International Holdings Inc., EBON]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.22 million was inferior to the volume of 16.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.67% that was lower than 131.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.