Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.86: Right on the Precipice

As on July 12, 2021, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 23.57% to $4.98. During the day, the stock rose to $5.71 and sunk to $3.77 before settling in for the price of $4.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLWT posted a 52-week range of $1.28-$4.90.The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 688.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.86.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 80 employees. It has generated 296,822 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,089. The stock had 3.26 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.59, operating margin was -12.65 and Pretax Margin of +0.47.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.40%, in contrast to 4.50% institutional ownership.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +5.76 while generating a return on equity of 5.42.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 688.00%.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $67.30, and its Beta score is 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.82.

In the same vein, CLWT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07.

Technical Analysis of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, CLWT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.78 million was better the volume of 0.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.98% that was higher than 92.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.