Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) started the day on July 12, 2021, with a price increase of 6.18% at $3.78. During the day, the stock rose to $4.06 and sunk to $3.56 before settling in for the price of $3.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GROM posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$19.50.It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 97.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.93.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 12 workers. It has generated 13,873 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -12,936. The stock had 9.74 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.27, operating margin was -47.23 and Pretax Margin of -96.88.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.60%, in contrast to 5.40% institutional ownership.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -93.24 while generating a return on equity of -68.48.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.60%.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.79.

In the same vein, GROM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.22.

Technical Analysis of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.8 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 159.14% that was lower than 416.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.