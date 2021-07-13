Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT) volume hits 2.52 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on July 12, 2021, Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ: HVBT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.80% to $2.52. During the day, the stock rose to $2.66 and sunk to $2.48 before settling in for the price of $2.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HVBT posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$5.75. This publicly-traded company’s shares float of $339.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.24.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.57, operating margin was -11.00 and Pretax Margin of -2.85.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.01%, in contrast to 8.46% institutional ownership.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -5.69 while generating a return on equity of -7.46.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (NASDAQ: HVBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24.

Technical Analysis of Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares, HVBT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.99 million was lower the volume of 3.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares (HVBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.94% that was lower than 110.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.