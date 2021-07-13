No matter how cynical the overall market is SCWorx Corp. (WORX) performance over the last week is recorded 59.28%

As on July 12, 2021, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 59.28% to $2.66. During the day, the stock rose to $3.33 and sunk to $1.65 before settling in for the price of $1.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WORX posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$4.02. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.69.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 9 employees. It has generated 579,235 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -822,483. The stock had 6.85 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.57, operating margin was -115.96 and Pretax Margin of -141.99.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. SCWorx Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 3.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 1.71, making the entire transaction reach 8,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 117,811. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 1.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 126 in total.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -141.99 while generating a return on equity of -116.94.

SCWorx Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.70%.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SCWorx Corp. (WORX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.78.

In the same vein, WORX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.75.

Technical Analysis of SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SCWorx Corp., WORX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 16.15 million was better the volume of 1.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 191.11% that was higher than 121.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.