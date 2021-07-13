Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) EPS growth this year is -318.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on July 12, 2021, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.87% to $16.48. During the day, the stock rose to $16.68 and sunk to $16.0718 before settling in for the price of $16.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPEN posted a 52-week range of $10.55-$39.24.In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 117.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -318.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $565.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $489.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.86.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1048 employees. It has generated 2,464,810 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -273,626. The stock had 3,457.99 Receivables turnover and 2.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.51, operating margin was -7.20 and Pretax Margin of -11.10.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.20%, in contrast to 58.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 23, this organization’s CFO sold 119,175 shares at the rate of 17.10, making the entire transaction reach 2,037,893 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,447,029. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 23, Company’s Chief Investment Officer sold 253,246 for 17.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,330,507. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,334,821 in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11.10 while generating a return on equity of -35.85.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -318.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in the upcoming year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.53.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Opendoor Technologies Inc., OPEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.98 million was lower the volume of 11.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.27% that was lower than 84.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.