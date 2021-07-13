Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.85

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) open the trading on July 12, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 40.89% to $12.68. During the day, the stock rose to $14.40 and sunk to $8.6101 before settling in for the price of $9.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEED posted a 52-week range of $7.09-$28.28.The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -32.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $69.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.12.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 52 employees. It has generated 144,117 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -233,991. The stock had 1.69 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.69, operating margin was -120.91 and Pretax Margin of -195.03.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry. Origin Agritech Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.70%, in contrast to 3.30% institutional ownership.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -162.36.

Origin Agritech Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.20%.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Origin Agritech Limited (SEED). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.63.

In the same vein, SEED’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.50.

Technical Analysis of Origin Agritech Limited (SEED)

[Origin Agritech Limited, SEED] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 174.52% that was higher than 107.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.