QuantumScape Corporation (QS) average volume reaches $12.56M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on July 12, 2021, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) started slowly as it slid -3.31% to $24.25. During the day, the stock rose to $25.36 and sunk to $24.00 before settling in for the price of $25.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $9.74-$132.73. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $368.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $195.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.22.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.90%, in contrast to 31.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11, this organization’s Director sold 52,705 shares at the rate of 27.76, making the entire transaction reach 1,463,086 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 97,295. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 04, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 100,000 for 28.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,848,385. This particular insider is now the holder of 872,882 in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -672.09.

QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in the upcoming year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 72.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.79.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [QuantumScape Corporation, QS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.03 million was lower the volume of 15.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.06% While, its Average True Range was 1.67.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.49% that was lower than 90.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.