RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) EPS growth this year is -365.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) open the trading on July 12, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.40% to $7.53. During the day, the stock rose to $8.08 and sunk to $7.52 before settling in for the price of $7.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLX posted a 52-week range of $7.57-$35.00. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -365.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.53 billion, simultaneously with a float of $943.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.93.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 725 workers. It has generated 763,313 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -25,599. The stock had 53.60 Receivables turnover and 1.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.64, operating margin was +0.34 and Pretax Margin of +2.68.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3.35 while generating a return on equity of -15.09.

RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -365.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.83.

In the same vein, RLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

[RLX Technology Inc., RLX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.16% that was lower than 144.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.