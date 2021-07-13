The key reasons why AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is -6.84% away from 52-week high?

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) started the day on July 12, 2021, with a price increase of 1.46% at $60.50. During the day, the stock rose to $60.93 and sunk to $60.23 before settling in for the price of $59.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZN posted a 52-week range of $46.48-$64.94.The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 137.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.62 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.60 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $157.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.03.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 76100 employees. It has generated 282,763 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 32,750. The stock had 5.35 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.01, operating margin was +16.98 and Pretax Margin of +14.29.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. AstraZeneca PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 16.80% institutional ownership.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.58 while generating a return on equity of 23.36.

AstraZeneca PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 137.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.01, and its Beta score is 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 80.71.

In the same vein, AZN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.29 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 9.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.88% that was lower than 19.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.