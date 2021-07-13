The key reasons why Newater Technology Inc. (NEWA) is -24.59% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 12, 2021, Newater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) set off with pace as it heaved 10.92% to $4.17. During the day, the stock rose to $5.39 and sunk to $3.7001 before settling in for the price of $3.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEWA posted a 52-week range of $3.00-$5.53.The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 48.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.49.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 216 employees. It has generated 236,846 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 25,754. The stock had 2.49 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.42, operating margin was +13.73 and Pretax Margin of +13.90.

Newater Technology Inc. (NEWA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Waste Management industry. Newater Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.11%, in contrast to 1.10% institutional ownership.

Newater Technology Inc. (NEWA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.87 while generating a return on equity of 15.93.

Newater Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.00%.

Newater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Newater Technology Inc. (NEWA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.10, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84.

In the same vein, NEWA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.52.

Technical Analysis of Newater Technology Inc. (NEWA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Newater Technology Inc., NEWA]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.26 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.19 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Newater Technology Inc. (NEWA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.81% that was higher than 48.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.