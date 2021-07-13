Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $220.20K

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) started the day on July 12, 2021, with a price increase of 15.17% at $11.01. During the day, the stock rose to $13.50 and sunk to $9.47 before settling in for the price of $9.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TUFN posted a 52-week range of $6.34-$20.11. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $399.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.52.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 533 employees. It has generated 189,182 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -66,428. The stock had 6.13 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.92, operating margin was -33.64 and Pretax Margin of -33.53.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.25%, in contrast to 54.60% institutional ownership.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -35.11 while generating a return on equity of -41.78.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in the upcoming year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.95.

In the same vein, TUFN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.49 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.81% that was higher than 50.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.