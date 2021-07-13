UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) return on Assets touches -17.54: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 12, 2021, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) had a quiet start as it plunged -19.39% to $1.58. During the day, the stock rose to $1.94 and sunk to $1.49 before settling in for the price of $1.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UTSI posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$2.54.The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -27.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -499.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3873, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4078.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 299 employees. It has generated 81,304 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -79,184. The stock had 0.37 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.52, operating margin was -95.61 and Pretax Margin of -104.72.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.10%, in contrast to 4.50% institutional ownership.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -97.39 while generating a return on equity of -26.81.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -499.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.81.

In the same vein, UTSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66.

Technical Analysis of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI)

Going through the that latest performance of [UTStarcom Holdings Corp., UTSI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.76 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.1982.

Raw Stochastic average of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 159.20% that was higher than 90.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.