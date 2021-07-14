A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) as it 5-day change was 0.41%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 13, 2021, Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.95% to $14.62. During the day, the stock rose to $15.19 and sunk to $14.0374 before settling in for the price of $14.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUV posted a 52-week range of $4.68-$36.80.In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 181.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -52.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $510.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.55.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 170 employees. It has generated 16,363 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -136,244. The stock had 16.64 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -321.88, operating margin was -800.25 and Pretax Margin of -832.63.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry. Arcimoto Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 24.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Director bought 150 shares at the rate of 12.91, making the entire transaction reach 1,936 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 150. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 21, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 20.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 204,848. This particular insider is now the holder of 451,608 in total.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -832.63 while generating a return on equity of -65.54.

Arcimoto Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in the upcoming year.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arcimoto Inc. (FUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 170.23.

In the same vein, FUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Arcimoto Inc., FUV]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.22 million was inferior to the volume of 2.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.25% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.45% that was lower than 108.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.