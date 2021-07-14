AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) latest performance of -1.61% is not what was on cards

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) open the trading on July 13, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.61% to $1.22. During the day, the stock rose to $1.2416 and sunk to $1.19 before settling in for the price of $1.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACRX posted a 52-week range of $1.01-$2.94.The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -22.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $145.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3254, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5966.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 54 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 100,296 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -747,759. The stock had 8.15 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -11.37, operating margin was -747.10 and Pretax Margin of -745.48.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 34.90% institutional ownership.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -745.55.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.43.

In the same vein, ACRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

[AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.0763.

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.44% that was lower than 76.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.