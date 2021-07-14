Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.62

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) flaunted slowness of -13.27% at $79.02, as the Stock market unbolted on July 13, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $91.45 and sunk to $76.50 before settling in for the price of $91.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMEH posted a 52-week range of $15.11-$92.74.The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 73.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 160.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.19.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 630 employees. It has generated 1,090,762 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 60,105. The stock had 8.61 Receivables turnover and 0.89 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.86, operating margin was +11.71 and Pretax Margin of +25.97.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. industry. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.30%, in contrast to 12.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 48.58, making the entire transaction reach 242,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,110,265. Preceding that transaction, on May 13, Company’s See Remarks bought 1,000 for 31.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 147,038 in total.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +5.51 while generating a return on equity of 14.50.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 160.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in the upcoming year.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $65.85, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 62.79.

In the same vein, AMEH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Apollo Medical Holdings Inc., AMEH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.06% While, its Average True Range was 6.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.22% that was higher than 64.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.