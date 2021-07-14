Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Open at price of $2.55: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) established initial surge of 2.76% at $2.61, as the Stock market unbolted on July 13, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $3.09 and sunk to $2.55 before settling in for the price of $2.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DUO posted a 52-week range of $2.40-$13.97. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $198.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.20.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1750 employees. It has generated 205,881 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -18,502. The stock had 1.03 Receivables turnover and 0.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.91, operating margin was -9.22 and Pretax Margin of -8.59.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. industry. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.08%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8.99 while generating a return on equity of -14.22.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in the upcoming year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52.

In the same vein, DUO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Fangdd Network Group Ltd., DUO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.32% that was higher than 70.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.