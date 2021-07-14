Gold Fields Limited (GFI) EPS growth this year is 316.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 13, 2021, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) set off with pace as it heaved 1.88% to $9.20. During the day, the stock rose to $9.44 and sunk to $9.12 before settling in for the price of $9.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFI posted a 52-week range of $8.11-$14.90.The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 316.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $883.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $862.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.09.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5641 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 11,360,029 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,110,249. The stock had 38.99 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.16, operating margin was +38.31 and Pretax Margin of +30.33.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +18.58 while generating a return on equity of 25.69.

Gold Fields Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 316.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in the upcoming year.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gold Fields Limited (GFI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.44, and its Beta score is 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.32.

In the same vein, GFI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Gold Fields Limited, GFI]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.11 million was inferior to the volume of 7.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.49% that was lower than 39.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.