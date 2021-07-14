Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) EPS is poised to hit -0.43 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) started the day on July 13, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.64% at $24.62. During the day, the stock rose to $25.73 and sunk to $24.53 before settling in for the price of $25.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JMIA posted a 52-week range of $6.82-$69.89. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.16.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4067 employees. It has generated 39,136 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -45,108. The stock had 7.93 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.67, operating margin was -104.89 and Pretax Margin of -113.41.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Jumia Technologies AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 27.70% institutional ownership.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -115.26 while generating a return on equity of -76.41.

Jumia Technologies AG’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.68 in the upcoming year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.88.

In the same vein, JMIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.37% that was lower than 95.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.