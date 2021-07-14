No matter how cynical the overall market is Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) performance over the last week is recorded -5.17%

As on July 13, 2021, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) started slowly as it slid -2.37% to $1.65. During the day, the stock rose to $1.725 and sunk to $1.64 before settling in for the price of $1.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNUS posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$3.12.The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 22.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -125.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $287.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $286.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $465.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7574, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6559.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 27 employees. It has generated 88,647 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -14,345,350. The stock had 0.85 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -0.86, operating margin was -720.44 and Pretax Margin of -16182.48.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Genius Brands International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.85%, in contrast to 18.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 29, this organization’s Director sold 400 shares at the rate of 0.66, making the entire transaction reach 264 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,600.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -16182.48 while generating a return on equity of -626.22.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -125.90%.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 145.40.

In the same vein, GNUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.20.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Genius Brands International Inc., GNUS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.84 million was lower the volume of 24.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.1087.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.90% that was lower than 82.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.