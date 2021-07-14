Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.74: Right on the Precipice

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) flaunted slowness of -5.96% at $3.63, as the Stock market unbolted on July 13, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $4.00 and sunk to $3.55 before settling in for the price of $3.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVFY posted a 52-week range of $1.45-$7.49.In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -33.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -51.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -314.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.74.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 35 employees. It has generated 324,292 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -735,766. The stock had 14.63 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -175.26, operating margin was -231.76 and Pretax Margin of -232.60.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Nova LifeStyle Inc. industry. Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.46%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -226.88 while generating a return on equity of -48.15.

Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -314.20%.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.23.

In the same vein, NVFY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.27.

Technical Analysis of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Nova LifeStyle Inc., NVFY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 292.89% that was higher than 171.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.